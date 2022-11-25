I heard the Minister of Works and Transport boast and say they spent $50 million to clean rivers and drains; I will like to know in what part of the country that clean-up took place to cost this much of taxpayers’ money?
I wonder who are the contractors who got those jobs. Look at flooding all over the country and this minister is boasting about what? Nothing.
Get serious, Mr Minister, and ask the contractor or contractors for the change from the $50 million and let them finish cleaning up the rivers and drains because the flooding is out of hand; lots of people cannot cope with it.
Stop wasting taxpayers’ money and get the job done professionally, please.
Modicia Martin