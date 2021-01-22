Watch out for artificial sweeteners

This is an open letter to anyone suffering from multiple sclerosis (ms), lupus, migraine, extreme fatigue and tinnitus. Does your condition have you contemplating suicide?
Within the last 26 years or so, there has been a surge of people complaining of symptoms of the above problems. This has put a strain on the Health Ministry, in terms of financing the treatment of these problems.
There is a strong possibility that not all those who display symptoms of these problems actually have these problems.
How many of you are frequent users of the artificial sweetener known as aspartame? It is also known by about 5,000 different names. The most common are aspartame, fructose and sucralose. There is an article on the Internet, “The killer in your fridge—sweet poison”, which you should read.
If you are a frequent user of this item and suffer from any of the above problems, my recommendation to you is to stop using that form of sweetener for a period of four days and see if your health improves. If it does, then stay away from it all together and advise your doctor.
This letter is based on my own personal experience, having been affected 25 years ago and being lucky to have found the source of my problem. I am now 75 years old and in very good health.
Richard Deane
Diego Martin