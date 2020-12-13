The Parliament Channel is an informative venue to learn what is going on in the Government. It is sad that the parliamentarians are not offering a good example of what the Speaker likes to call “parliamentary language”.
Here’s my unsolicited suggestion to all MPs: just pretend your questions and answers and submissions in Parliament are being spoken to someone who is watching for the first time. Forget that you provided the information many times before. Imagine this citizen is tuning in for the first time.
Do you think it is right for you to say, “Madame Speaker, for the hundredth time...?” No. This is just arrogance. This type of answer will turn off citizens.
Remember all your words are being recorded for the Hansard. Sometimes the submissions are being made just to put the information on the record.
Please, be a little more responsible with your attitudes. The citizens deserve the information, and it is irrelevant which MP speaks or asks questions. Leave your personal feelings at the door.
Each MP was elected to the Parliament and represents citizens who want them to be there. And RIP Procurement 2020.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph