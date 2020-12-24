I am seeking your assistance with respect to a leaking water main at the corner of Yard Street and Mulchan Seuchan Road, Chaguanas.
I have reported it to WASA officials, as well as the Chaguanas Borough Corporation.
This leak has been observed for almost two weeks now. There is enough water wastage to supply the entire Chaguanas area.
The road has now started to deteriorate.
I am hoping to catch the minister’s attention, should his attention be drawn to this publication.
If only this water could be diverted to Paramin, we could solve two problems.
Robert Ramsamooj
Lange Park