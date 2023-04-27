Water taxi stress

Dark, gloomy clouds loomed overhead. It was raining cats and dogs on the streets of Port of Spain and inside the water taxi terminal in Port of Spain on Wednesday afternoon.
When passengers thought they would see dry ground at the terminal, water was flowing like a fountain from the ceiling at the Port of Spain terminal.
Mop buckets and garbage bins were placed to collect water from the portions of the ceiling which were leaking the heaviest. Caution tape was used to block off about 18 seats to avoid passengers being drenched from head to toe. And those who were seated got the occasional drops of water on their heads and bodies.
I use the water taxi daily, and this is a usual occurrence every time it rains.
Can the Honourable Minister of Works and Transport and the relevant authorities at Nidco look into addressing the issue of flooding inside the water taxi terminal? Please have the roof repaired with a high degree of urgency.
Mickhela L Alexander
San Fernando