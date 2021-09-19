Water, water , hardly anywhere

Hardly a day goes by with some section of Trinidad not complaining about water. I really am sick and tired of this; the people have to understand that succeeding governments have no interest in providing water.

The sad truth is that if they wanted to provide water the following would not have happened: the large buildings in Port of Spain were more important just like NAPA in PoS and San Fernando, and we would not have all those flyovers that continue to be built. The billion dollar road (unfinished) to Point Fortin is more important just like the soon port in Toco, to say nothing of a hospital in every part of Trinidad.

I wonder if a hospital will be built in Toco. Then we wasted, or had stolen, billions for an airport and soon a new one in Tobago. I could go on, but suffice it to say that you are not going to get water so suck it up and stop complaining.

Gordon Dalla Costa

