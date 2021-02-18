In response to the article in the Express on Tuesday, headlined “No water in South areas” (Page 17), the Authority wishes to confirm that it has experienced challenges with providing Penal and environs with a reliable water supply in recent weeks due to disruptions, which affected service to the area, including:

• A reduction in production at the Chatham Water Treatment Plant, which affected operations at the South Oropouche and Thicke Village Booster Stations, which was impacted further by:

• Two major leaks that occurred along the 36-inch diameter transmission pipeline along the South Trunk Road at Potato Trace, La Romaine and South Oropouche Junction, on February 4 and 9, respectively. Repair of these leaks necessitated the shutdown of the pipeline supplying the stations.

• Intermittent reductions in production at the Point Lisas Desalination Plant for various reasons over the same period affecting operations at the stations.

These issues have been resolved and the Authority has been working towards normalisation of scheduled pipe-borne water supply to affected areas.

Water and Sewerage Authority

Corporate Communications Department

