Waterfront turnaround

It is with some shock and disappointment that I learned of the recent turnaround of events in the impasse between the fishermen of King’s Wharf, San Fernando, and UDeCOTT. It is hoped that this latest development is merely a procedural hurdle, and not the stated position of UDeCOTT.
Just a few days ago, the fishermen were presented with an Environmental Clearance Certificate for construction of the fisheries facility at Hatter’s Bay. From the inception the fishermen rejected this offer, and have stated over and over they wish to remain where they are, in a new facility of their approval.
Let us hope this is just a procedural hurdle, in that the certificate was already applied for Hatter’s Bay before the change of plan.
At the very last meeting with UDeCOTT, at which I was present together with FFOS, UDeCOTT presented to the fishermen and the public a revised plan for the fishing facility at its original location. The fishermen, through their leader Salim Gool, accepted the plan “en bloc”.
He was advised by myself and Gary Aboud to make sure to put in writing all agreements and decisions, in order to hold the authorities to their word. Our advice was rejected, and now they may have to pay the price. Let us hope not.
It is now left to the integrity of UDeCOTT and others to play fair in this matter, for it seems this wrangling can go on for a much longer time than is necessary and sensible.
Joel Quintal
via e-mail