Waterfront turnaround

It is with some shock and disappointment that I learned of the recent turnaround of events in the impasse between the fishermen of King’s Wharf, San Fernando, and UDeCOTT. It is hoped that this latest development is merely a procedural hurdle, and not the stated position of UDeCOTT.

Just a few days ago, the fishermen were presented with an Environmental Clearance Certificate for construction of the fisheries facility at Hatter’s Bay. From the inception the fishermen rejected this offer, and have stated over and over they wish to remain where they are, in a new facility of their approval.

Let us hope this is just a procedural hurdle, in that the certificate was already applied for Hatter’s Bay before the change of plan.

At the very last meeting with UDeCOTT, at which I was present together with FFOS, UDeCOTT presented to the fishermen and the public a revised plan for the fishing facility at its original location. The fishermen, through their leader Salim Gool, accepted the plan “en bloc”.

He was advised by myself and Gary Aboud to make sure to put in writing all agreements and decisions, in order to hold the authorities to their word. Our advice was rejected, and now they may have to pay the price. Let us hope not.

It is now left to the integrity of UDeCOTT and others to play fair in this matter, for it seems this wrangling can go on for a much longer time than is necessary and sensible.

Joel Quintal

via e-mail

Probe this police failure

Probe this police failure

Yet another police case that opened with a bang has now closed with a whimper, leaving behind questions of police inefficiency and culpability in arrests that succeed only in shaming individuals without delivering an iota of justice.

The colossal cost of ignorance

The colossal cost of ignorance

In a period of economic depression and during a period of extreme uncertainty where we have exhausted all our savings and we are at the doors of bankruptcy, it is outrageous that the administration would embark on wasteful expenditures that epitomise a high degree of ignorance.

Abandoning our commitments

Abandoning our commitments

On November 10, 2000, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Kris Jankowski made the following statement in the Palais De France, at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland:

Preserve our endangered wildlife

I feel sorry for hunter Gary Watche (“Why no ease-up for hunters, hunting dogs?”, ­Express, November 3).

I share your frustration. Not to mention, your poor dogs, which must be kept in kennels and not allowed to play in the yard like other dogs.

All will benefit from Gandhi cultural centre

Some 52 years later, the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Cultural Co-operation has taken shape and it is projected to open shortly.

On the invitation to visit to the centre by Shri Anniruddha Das, second secretary, Indian High Commission, last week Tuesday, I was amazed at the magnificent edifice fitted with modern-day theatre logistics, seating capacity in excess of 700, library facilities and offices. It is unique, even though it took so long in coming.