In First Form history class we learned about the War of Jenkins’s Ear, where Spain and Britain were engaged in a war from 1739 to 1748, ostensibly because the Spanish Coast Guard boarded a British merchant ship in 1731 and cut off the ear of the ship’s captain, Robert Jenkins.
The real reasons for this war were for Britain, if victorious, to improve its trading opportunities in the Caribbean, and to allow its slave traders the right to sell slaves to Spanish America.
Why the history lesson now? Because, in my humble opinion, too much emphasis is being placed on the narrative that the current war between Watson and Farley is primarily because of the issues surrounding the Roxborough 27 in New York.
Just as with Jenkins’ ear being given as the primary reason for the Britain/Spain war, the idea that the Roxborough 27 fiasco precipitated the Duke/Farley conflict is far from factual; since even Stevie Wonder, in the darkest night, could have seen this conflict brewing the minute the 14-1 victory was achieved. The only surprise is that it took so long to descend into open warfare.
If you don’t know the real reason, please read the following article which I wrote on December 11 last year, five days after PDP’s election victory:
“Owing to his many shenanigans, real or imagined, it’s difficult for many to feel sympathy for Watson Duke. However, right now I am really feeling sorry for the guy, who, whether you like him or not, he is a real visionary.
I recall eight years ago at the annual New Year’s Day party of my good friend, Gerard Yorke, while the party raged around us, Watson and I sat for close to an hour discussing his political ambitions and his vision for Tobago. (He was trying to recruit me to join him on the quest.) While, I didn’t tell him I thought his was a pipe dream, I thought it was. So, it is amazing to me to see the first part of his dream actually come to fruition in such a short time.
But he must be feeling down and possibly out right now because—I don’t care who you are, whether you are Job in the Bible, Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa or any other such magnanimous person—it has to be really hard, and hurt really bad for you to build a political party from scratch, and when the time comes to reap the rewards, someone else gets the top prize, all the love, and all accolades, and you basically end up with nothing (similar to Moses leading the Israelites to the promised land and being unable to enter)—losing out on the top job in Tobago, and then having to step down as the head of the Public Services Association (PSA), which was your launching pad into the political arena; and to add insult to injury, end up being seen by many as the villain of the piece.
This is why I am not sure I am buying the reason given for his absence when secretaries were appointed, with him being the only person without a real portfolio. While he has been assigned the new and intriguing role as Tobago’s ‘ambassador’ to Trinidad, I am not sure he has accepted the ‘position’ and will await his pronouncement on this.
However, whether you like him or not, or whether you like the PDP or not, spare a thought for the guy. What he accomplished was nothing short of amazing, and he is not being given enough credit or tangible rewards for it.
Knowing him, he would not accept this for long.”
Claude A Job
