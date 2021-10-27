I read Express journalist Michelle Loubon’s article (“A new start for D’Bocas”, October 20) with many mixed emotions.
Wayne, Judy, Laird, Kelly are my family, and significant family celebrations took place at the D’Bocas. As a former editor of the Catholic News, our staff members also enjoyed D’Bocas food and the warm, welcoming atmosphere created by Wayne and Judy.
Wayne Agard was truly a great family man, and hard-working to the core. D’Bocas will not be the same without him, but Judy, Laird and Kelly will keep his legacy alive.
Thanks to the Express for this article on a wonderful man and a kind humanitarian. May he rest in peace.