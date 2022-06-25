I was lucky to see both Rikki Jai and Drupatee when they took the stage in the United Kingdom, two extremely popular performers with Trinbagonians and Guyanese living in England.
I have seen videos of chutney calypso and chutney soca on Flow Channel 99. I am Afro-Trini and I like my chutney music just as much as calypso. In fact, chutney soca shows appear to be hugely financially successful, more than the old-time calypso tents.
I understand there are some high-born Indo-Trinbagonians appalled at what might be viewed as a descent into the realms of local low-class calypso music. But life is what it is. Turning back the cultural clock is the same as hoping to get the proverbial milk back into the bottle.
The indentured first arrived in T&T in 1848. That is a long, long time ago. Inevitably, some young descendants have moved away from pure classical Indian music and dance. Is that a sin? These kids are Trini to the bone. They do not hate classical Indian music. They have just altered it to blend with the local flavour. Consider the dancing in Bollywood shows.
I am from a Chopin, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky home background. I was not allowed to go to a calypso tent. My father would have had a heart attack. No alcohol, no swearing and no feteing until I started working. Carnival was for standing by the corner and looking at mas. The first time I played mas was in London. I liked it and started playing mas with Peter Minshall upon my return.
Chutney calypso and chutney soca have become part and parcel of the local culture. Just like citizens eating doubles every single day.
Why should the Indo-Trinbagonian young people be made to feel ashamed to identify with their own successful brand of local entertainment?
Just like all of us, they born right here.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin