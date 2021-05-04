We all need to use basic common sense

Can I invite family members and a few friends over to my private property—a total of maybe 25 persons, and we all are socialising, food, song, and a little dance, no mask, no social distancing?
Can a thousand-plus families do the same thing all over the country on our private property?
The Police Service simply cannot do anything about this amid a pandemic that is spreading like wildfire, with lives being taken.
Is it that I am hearing that there is an issue with the TTPS stepping in to stop this?
I cannot understand how people can argue about this. We are arguing about the law. People, we need to apply basic common sense. The population can be put at risk by this type of gathering.
The TTPS has been very reasonable in trying to persuade us to do the right thing. Why are we fighting one another, knowing what is taking place in Trinidad and Tobago?
I am certain if the law needs to be changed, as some are suggesting, there would be another issue when it comes to the Parliament.
To all my learned friends, please humble yourselves and take it down a bit. This deadly virus is looking for every avenue to spread its wings. Let us not give it easy access to do so.
If we are going to win this war against Covid-19, we must work together. There must be a balance putting the citizens and the country first. I urge us all to take a good look around and see what is taking place worldwide, and even more so at home.
If we all do the right thing, considering the population, the TTPS will not have anything to do with your private property. Is that asking too much?
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan