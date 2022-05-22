In Saturday’s newspapers the irony gods gave more than any mortal like myself could deserve, as Law Association head Sophia Chote SC called on the Government to conduct an audit on how the health sector dealt with the pandemic.
This of course is a correct call, but I’m not sure about how the Law Association is linked to the health sector, and I’m really confused as to how they choose topics to speak on, since when questions surrounding the Constitution were being debated re the delivery and the recall of the Merit list for Commissioner of Police, late last year, there was deafening silence from Chote and the Law Association.
One would think that matters involving the Constitution, the document on which ALL our laws are based on, especially its interpretation, would have been the perfect topic for the law association to comment on; but they did not.
Chote goes on to say in the article that “citizens are entitled to be fully apprised.” Again, I am in agreement of course, but this was the exact opposite approach President Paula-Mae Weekes took when she basically told citizens she does not need to say any more about her giving back the merit list, irrespective of there being no provision in the Constitution for her to do so.
Yet again I can’t recall Chote or the Law Association voicing their concerns about this approach or at least commenting on the constitutionality of her doing such.
What I do recall however is that during Gary Griffith’s tenure as Commissioner of Police, the Law Association put out many releases about the law, the interpretation of the law and public concerns. In the last eight months or so they have also been silent.
But there is a silver lining in this release, because now that they have spoken out on a matter of public concern for the first time in months, this means that they have found their voice again, so I call on them to do at least what they have done here about Covid, and call for an “audit” into circumstances surrounding the delivery and recall of the merit list for Commissioner of Police and do so because, “citizens are entitled to be fully apprised.” “
Tim Teemal
St James