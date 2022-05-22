In Saturday’s newspapers the irony gods gave more than any mortal like myself could deserve, as Law Association head Sophia Chote SC called on the Government to conduct an audit on how the health sector dealt with the pandemic.

This of course is a correct call, but I’m not sure about how the Law Association is linked to the health sector, and I’m really confused as to how they choose topics to speak on, since when questions surrounding the Constitution were being debated re the delivery and the recall of the Merit list for Commissioner of Police, late last year, there was deafening silence from Chote and the Law Association.

One would think that matters involving the Constitution, the document on which ALL our laws are based on, especially its interpretation, would have been the perfect topic for the law association to comment on; but they did not.

Chote goes on to say in the article that “citizens are entitled to be fully apprised.” Again, I am in agreement of course, but this was the exact opposite approach President Paula-Mae Weekes took when she basically told citizens she does not need to say any more about her giving back the merit list, irrespective of there being no provision in the Constitution for her to do so.

Yet again I can’t recall Chote or the Law Association voicing their concerns about this approach or at least commenting on the constitutionality of her doing such.

What I do recall however is that during Gary Griffith’s tenure as Commissioner of Police, the Law Association put out many releases about the law, the interpretation of the law and public concerns. In the last eight months or so they have also been silent.

But there is a silver lining in this release, because now that they have spoken out on a matter of public concern for the first time in months, this means that they have found their voice again, so I call on them to do at least what they have done here about Covid, and call for an “audit” into circumstances surrounding the delivery and recall of the merit list for Commissioner of Police and do so because, “citizens are entitled to be fully apprised.” “

Tim Teemal

St James

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Better late than never

Better late than never

Clearly buoyed by the vision of economic opportunities as seen from the vantage point of Guyana, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley returned home yesterday clearer and more confident in the tangible value of the regional integration movement.

Anger and aggression

Anger and aggression

So, I love to travel. Just to go through that airport and watch people from different countries walk by, speaking different languages, having different lives, varied ages, varied sizes and so many variations in what they are wearing, how they are walking and where they are going. And when I reach to the destination country, just the mental reset to experience a change in rhythm and pace and food and culture, albeit for a short while. The temporary loss of insularity makes one understand more and have a wider perspective. At least it has the potential to do so.

Proposals first, then you get people’s votes

All of a sudden, several leaders of political parties are trying to jump on the political bandwagon to gather people’s votes.

However we, your potential voters, are demanding that all aspiring leaders submit their proposals showing how they will deal with the following issues most affecting us

Find the money! Public servants deserve better

Only recently the acting CEO of WASA, Shurland Sheppard, was suspended by the board for allegedly failing to uphold its instructions. In the context of a democracy such as ours, the people comprise the board of directors.

Yet, the Government hired in 2020 has staged a coup against its board, the people.

Our heroes of Indentureship

I live in this beautiful country, Trinidad and Tobago,

It’s a wonderful place, don’t you think so?

In this country there are many different races,

That came from far and very different places.

Windfall in a time of uncertainty

Windfall in a time of uncertainty

I listened with a bit of trepidation to Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert in his review of the economy wherein, with exuberance, he again overstated the performance of the economy as regards its sustainability. In particular he told us about the recovery of our GDP, given, for example, its decline over the past years due to low energy prices in the world and the initial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic; also as a result of the associated foreign exchange windfall the drop in debt/GDP and the recent move of Government revenue, re its Budget, into surplus as opposed to a deficit predicted in the Budget presentation for 2021-22.