We are in a civil war

We are living in a state of civil war! There are more casualties, with murders, home invasions and brutalisation of the vulnerable and innocent than ever before.
Instead of a logical action plan, we suffer from a Government that is unaccountable, that does not consult and that plays a “merry-go-round blame game” while every home and business is paralysed with fear.
Who in their right mind would want to invest for the future here?
Unlike Cabinet, we don’t have armed guards posted on our compound or armed chauffeurs and armed police escorts. All of us are literally living in anxiety while suited incompetents use critical police resources to wreck cars off city shoppers.
Our Police Commissioner saying “God has to help us solve crime” is like a drug dealer asking the Almighty to send customers. And then, even with public outrage, no public apology. No explanation. No withdrawal or retraction. Mediocrity and blunt arrogance will not rescue us from this civil war.
This Easter, it was policing as usual, with over 1,800 tickets issued, while we the people were bloodied, terrorised and locked in, condemned to fright and tremor. If we could all migrate to a safe city in Nova Scotia or British Columbia, I wonder how many of us would stay? Lawlessness and suited incompetence are chasing and uprooting intellectual and physical capital.
Prime Minister Rowley is single-handedly drowning us in his apparent sleepwalking with his band of yes-men/women. How many more of us must die—robbed, beaten and brutalised? How many more home invasions and sodomised daughters can we endure? Why are we not marching in the tens of thousands and demanding better from our elected Cabinet? They are safe and comfortable; you are not!
Have we become so desensitised to murder and mayhem? Without hope in our criminal justice system, we applaud the murder of every alleged criminal. Are we not becoming as brutal as the murderers themselves?
One tenet of enlightenment is recognising the truth. Therefore, I respectfully propose that our Government:
1. Have a limited-time, no-questions-asked gun amnesty, with a $1,500 reward for each illegal gun returned to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS);
2. Initiate in hotspots a state of emergency for the TTPS to enter, search and recover illegal weapons;
3. Legislate much stiffer gun penalties;
4. Legislate stiffer penalties for crooked police officers;
5. Convene independent public consultations for citizens to make recommendations to address crime;
6. Implement a tripartite approach for managing our protective services;
7. Implement rehabilitation programmes and skills training for the convicted.
Time is running out. Each of us has a duty to fight back together as brothers or perish together as fools.
Gary Aboud