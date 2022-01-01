IN the mind of any reasonable man, there exists no doubt regarding the deleterious influences of the infectious and deadly novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Undoubtedly, the last two years have taken their toll on all of us: mentally, emotionally, physically, spiritually and financially. Yet the human spirit remains indomitable, with its gargantuan will intact.

In my Christmas message one week ago, I expressed that the resilience of the people of Cocoyea/Tarouba has re-energised my passion by eroding every feeling of inadequacy, to project audacious hope. From them, I have gleaned both courage and strength in the discharge of my necessary and appropriate duties and responsibilities.

Despite overwhelming fear—cloaked in my anxiety, manifested in depression, observed through the instability of weight, and a general feeling of unmitigable burden—the most difficult and pessimistic hurdle was the challenge associated with so many families’ inability to provide basic amenities for their loved ones. Job loss and indiscriminate salary cuts were insufferable, to say the least.

In any crisis, leaders do not take refuge: they take heart; and in so doing I provided hopefulness and direction, through effective leadership, exceptional resource management, altruism and everyday acts of kindness, characterised by compassion and understanding.

As the representative, I sprang into action, dutifully responding to the felt needs of my communities, serving both faithfully and oftentimes sacrificially. Even now a greater, deeper, revelation of servant-leadership is redefining how governance is made effective through philanthropy.

Of course, the needful was done at every turn. From the direct and personal delivery of food hampers for necessitous families to the distribution of face masks, care packages with feminine essentials, and baby items, the utmost was done—even reaching far beyond the contours of my representational boundaries.

In similar fashion, tablets and other digital devices were sourced and distributed to pupils, in a bid to facilitate their online learning, without undermining the foundations of their education.

Then it happened!

The various communities I represent all sprang into action—seeing in themselves the spirit of an essential worker—and gave rise to the efforts aimed at protecting and promoting our communities and our families, against an invisible enemy, Covid-19.

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate,” Marianne Williamson wrote in her most famous rhetoric A Return to Love (1992). “Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.” She goes on to say, “...as we let our own lights shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same”. This was an unexpected gift. The unintended consequence of this viral war; we became more creative, determined, impassioned, and affectionately vulnerable towards one another.

The public health ordinances restricted movement. Government agencies operated at 50-per cent capacity. Social distancing was enforced, and public services were frustrated. The statistics moved from mere numbers to people with names. Yet we persevered. We showed compassion to the less fortunate, protected the vulnerable, assisted the differently-abled, and we did it without the need for reward. Crime had declined, or air seemed fresher, our beaches were cleaner and calmer—and we kept on keeping on.

The novel coronavirus virus did not win. Even now, it isn’t winning. On the contrary, it gave us unexpected gifts of re-humanity, civility and deference.

I go confidently into 2022, alongside the people of Cocoyea/Tarouba, with undaunted belief in the nobility of the human spirit, with an insistence on simple miracles that will sustain our faith in God, and our hopes for a more glorious future.

I wish you all the best in 2022, characterised by tremendous love and an awe-inspired life of service and servitude.

Teresa Lynch

Councillor, Cocoyea/Tarouba

