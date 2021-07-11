The air crackled with electricity. As I drove through Port of Spain there was a hum of excitement the likes of which I haven’t seen since Brian Lara’s world records, November 19 Strike Squad match (before not after), Wendy winning Miss Universe, or just any Jouvert morning.
The people who could throw the biggest party in the world, organise a lime in five minutes, were mobilising with military precision for the survival event of their lives. It was the T&T July 2021 Vaccination Drive.
All lessons learned from coordinating thousands of successful mass events were finally put to meticulous use. As I continued from North to South, East to West and in Tobago, buses and maxis usually marshalled for election day were carefully carrying, up to the legally prescribed maximum capacity, mask-wearing neighbours to health centres instead of polling stations, to mass vaccination sites instead of election rallies.
The flags and emblems of PNM and UNC were replaced with the T&T national flag. The rallying cries were church bells tolling, shankhas blowing in temples, adhans from mosques, to name just a few. The goal of all was one common purpose—to co-operate in order to save all of our lives, to defeat this monster that was Covid-19 by vaccinating as many people as we had vaccines! Complaints and gripes were set aside for constructive criticism and honest co-operative action, divisive rhetoric and misinformation was corrected instead of intentionally circulated and fear was dispelled by bipartisan and non-partisan support and compassion.
It was forgotten who was Indian, who was African, who was one per-center, PNM or UNC. We were just 1.4 million persons in a world of 7.9 billion trying to survive. We all came together, we put all differences and hurts aside so we could help each other LIVE!
Martin Luther King had a dream and apparently, I just did as well…if only dreams could come true.
Despite the persistent naysayers, I really believe that the vaccination drive will be successful, we will come out of Covid-19 stronger and better, because from slavery/indentureship to present day that is the indomitable strength of the Trini spirit! Go Trinidad and Tobago!
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando