We are moving backwards at warp speed

This week Valdez & Torry International celebrates our 25th anniversary.
But how can we celebrate anything these days?
Given the deep level of uncertainty and sadness in our country, how can anyone find anything to be happy about or even celebrate?
Covid-19 has already sucked the last breath out of several colleagues of our agency. Two in the media, a supplier and even a client of ours.
The virus is working at breakneck speed, yet we as a country aren’t! Right now Trinis don’t know if Monday falls on a Sunday. This letter was written on Monday, May 31. It wasn’t just any Monday. It was a public holiday. On a holiday, we would normally have many choices in how we spend our day; instead we’ve been ordered by the Government to keep our little tails at home! More than a year has passed since our first lockdown, and there is no flattened curve anywhere on the horizon.
The days roll by ever so slowly, like molasses.
Our country is languishing.
Stillness abounds.
Nothingness is what most of our people wake up to daily.
Schools and learning institutions are all closed. Restaurants and bars have been shut tight. Gyms won’t have a bead of sweat for months to come. Concert halls and sporting stadia all gathering cobwebs. Our national airline has been almost completely grounded for over a year now. Our borders remain closed. The list goes on and on!
The advertising business hasn’t been hit as hard as other sectors, but to say the industry isn’t suffering would be a gross understatement. Our agency’s staff fortunately can mostly operate from home, thanks to modern-day technology and the Internet, but that’s not the case for many other businesses.
Entire industries that have taken decades to build and prosper are collapsing all around us. Just look at our annual Carnival celebration as one example. Each year that passes and the festival isn’t celebrated results in millions of dollars in lost revenue and thousands of persons without jobs. Each industry that is shuttered unfortunately results in advertising revenue that is lost forever, so by extension our industry suffers.
Less advertising also affects media houses big time. Many advertising freelancers and small operators have had no income at all in months.
Photographers, videographers, editing and production houses, actors and actresses, voice talent, DJs, costume makers, makeup artists, hair stylists, designers, directors, writers, musicians, graphic artists, public relations practitioners, billboard companies, printers, special event planners, decorators and food caterers are all being starved of economic oxygen, and some will never fully recover.
The joblessness and bankruptcies that are likely to follow when our economy is eventually reopened are going to be an eye-opener for many. So how can we celebrate anything, knowing the hardship that so many in our industry are faced with right now?
Our nation is being pauperised right before our population’s very eyes.
Evictions are already on the rise, so expect homelessness to explode.
Has anyone visited our city centres in recent months?
All are littered with persons now calling the pavement their home!
Crime will reach an even higher trajectory than Keshorn Walcott can throw his javelin.
So what may seem like a long, slow death for mostly small and medium-sized businesses will in fact be a lot faster than it took our honourable Prime Minister to remove Marlene McDonald from her ministry the second time around, or was it the third time?
Don’t be fooled into thinking our country is simply in stationary mode. We aren’t. We are actually moving backwards at warp speed.
In my humble view and at the risk of sounding repetitive, I believe a simple five-step plan is what is needed now:
1. Secure our porous borders.
2. Procure additional vaccines and launch an education campaign to get public buy in.
3. Ensure compliance with existing public health restrictions.
4. Enter immediate discussions with Opposition members, NGOs, and business chambers and associations, with a view of getting consensus on the way forward.
5. Seek public consultation on the “Road To Recovery” document that was prepared several months ago.
Having a vaccinated nation is priority number one.
We’ve waited for this moment. The vaccines are here and whoever wants the jab can get the jab.
Don’t procrastinate. Book your date. Go vaccinate! And maybe later on our agency and everyone else will have an opportunity to celebrate!
Take one for the team, T&T.
Steven Valdez
via e-mail