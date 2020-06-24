It is my considered view that statues and any other tributes to Christopher Columbus should be removed.

It is absurd to have parks, streets, etc. honouring/celebrating notorious persons.

Would we in Trinidad and Tobago agree to a park honouring Boysie Singh?

We are wiser now regarding the misdeeds of Columbus and therefore must not play ostrich. We are not re-writing history, we are “righting” history.

All the statues should be removed, and placed in a museum with proper pamphlets, signage, etc, explaining his misdeeds to visitors. The museum could establish a sort of “notoriety corner” where other similar materials would be located.

A standing committee should be established to review the names of streets, parks, etc. on an ongoing basis in order to ensure that the persons who are honoured with statues, street names, etc. are truly deserving of such honours.

