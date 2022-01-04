We are sometimes our own worst enemy

Now that the Christmas season is over, we have the time to reflect on how we conducted ourselves for the past two weeks or so.
There were warnings everywhere about how we should behave during the festive season but, to my great surprise, many did not heed the advice.
Let me begin with our beaches. No social distancing and many not wearing the mask while on shore—that was quite noticeable. That is a super spreader of this deadly virus.
The virus is not afraid of the beaches. Please let good old common sense prevail. Let’s be responsible.
Just as I thought, give some of our citizens a few weeks and everything will turn ole mas. The evidence is there for all to see.
I long for a dip at Maracas, but how can I be a contributor to the problem we are trying to get rid of? We cannot, as a people, be trying to deal with Covid-19, trying to avoid its rapid spread, and also indirectly create the atmosphere conducive for its spreading. Then we have the madness with sales after Christmas Day. Hundreds of people... no social distancing again, in the stores touching everything. What a field day for Covid-19.
Sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. Despite all the warnings, many chose to do the opposite.
Are some of us seeing Covid-19 as not being real, or simply that it cannot affect them? Are we not reading, hearing and seeing the news worldwide?
We need to do better in 2022. To those who choose just not to care—please, you are putting yourself, family members and friends at risk. We are into the new year. Why not make the necessary change for the sake of your brothers/sisters?
We need to make that extra effort to ensure our infection and death rates decrease in 2022. This can only be accomplished if we all do our part working together.
It is unfair to those who desire to see Trinidad and Tobago citizens resume their life with some degree of normalcy, when some refuse to do some basic things to allow this to take place.
Let us all show care and concern towards one another in these challenging times.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan