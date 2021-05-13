We are still winning the fight against Covid

We are living in perilous times. Stress levels are running high while patience is running low.
Many people all around the world are itching to get back to life as it used to be before this deadly pandemic arrived.
However, it looks as though the Covid-19 virus will be with us for a long time, as infection rates continue to rise.
Left unchecked, Covid-19 could infect billions. One estimate was that up to 70 per cent of the world’s population may contract the disease.
It must be noted that HIV and tuberculosis can arguably still be considered pandemics. Even though some of the richer and more developed nations have mostly recovered, millions still die from tuberculosis and HIV-related causes.
Similarly, even if hundreds of millions recover and infection rates and deaths decline in the near future, Covid-19 would still remain a threat.
More fears loom, as in recent times India’s government told doctors to be on the lookout for signs of black fungus in Covid-19 patients.
A rare black fungus, which is believed to invade the brain and cause deadly disease, is being detected in Covid-19 patients in India, in their latest surge of infections.
However, it is believed that people with conditions that weaken the immune system, such as some cancers and diabetes, in addition to people who take medications such as steroids, which suppress the immune system, are more likely to develop deadly symptoms.
In spite of all the fears and uncertainties surrounding this virus in Trinidad and Tobago and the world, we must try our best to focus on the positives and keep things in their right perspective.
Total cases worldwide as of Wednesday were 160,346,096 and total recoveries were at 138,133,515.
Condolences go out to relatives and friends of all those who have lost their lives in Trinidad and Tobago and the world, but the fact remains we are still winning and we shall prevail.
Simon Wright
via e-mail