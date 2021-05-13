We are still winning the fight against Covid

We are living in perilous times. Stress levels are running high while patience is running low.

Many people all around the world are itching to get back to life as it used to be before this deadly pandemic arrived.

However, it looks as though the Covid-19 virus will be with us for a long time, as infection rates continue to rise.

Left unchecked, Covid-19 could infect billions. One estimate was that up to 70 per cent of the world’s population may contract the disease.

It must be noted that HIV and tuberculosis can arguably still be considered pandemics. Even though some of the richer and more developed nations have mostly recovered, millions still die from tuberculosis and HIV-related causes.

Similarly, even if hundreds of millions recover and infection rates and deaths decline in the near future, Covid-19 would still remain a threat.

More fears loom, as in recent times India’s government told doctors to be on the lookout for signs of black fungus in Covid-19 patients.

A rare black fungus, which is believed to invade the brain and cause deadly disease, is being detected in Covid-19 patients in India, in their latest surge of infections.

However, it is believed that people with conditions that weaken the immune system, such as some cancers and diabetes, in addition to people who take medications such as steroids, which suppress the immune system, are more likely to develop deadly symptoms.

In spite of all the fears and uncertainties surrounding this virus in Trinidad and Tobago and the world, we must try our best to focus on the positives and keep things in their right perspective.

Total cases worldwide as of Wednesday were 160,346,096 and total recoveries were at 138,133,515.

Condolences go out to relatives and friends of all those who have lost their lives in Trinidad and Tobago and the world, but the fact remains we are still winning and we shall prevail.

Simon Wright

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Implement curfew now

Implement curfew now

It should be clear to the Government by now that current public health measures are not working and that the Covid-19 crisis ­engulfing us requires a more targeted response focused squarely on curbing movement.

We are still winning the fight against Covid

We are living in perilous times. Stress levels are running high while patience is running low.

Many people all around the world are itching to get back to life as it used to be before this deadly pandemic arrived.

Take heed of the national SOS

During our Friday briefing with the Ministry of Health concerning Covid-19, there was something that was very constant coming from those addressing the public. It was the way citizens should conduct themselves in this pandemic.

Responsibility begins and ends with you

Over one year later, with thousands of active cases and hundreds of unfortunate deaths of beloved family members, the ignorance of our citizens is even more rampant than the disease.

India’s tragic human crisis

India’s tragic human crisis

One cannot but be overwhelmed by a sense of calamity, gloom and despair in witnessing the awesome human devastation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Getting to the root

Getting to the root

Despite a surfeit of good-­intentioned, positive local programmes on which billions of dollars are being spent, the other pandemic, the one in which mostly women and girls are harmed, maimed and killed, races on unabated.