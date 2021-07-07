Recent reports coming out of Holy Faith Convent, Couva, indicating pupils had to stand outside the school compound in pouring rain to call parents to return to the school to collect their cellphones and bags just before an exam were appalling, to say the least.

Now, when a child is about to write an exam, once that child has studied conscientiously and diligently, with the intention of doing well at the exam, the child must be very tense, on edge, and very nervous. Every attempt has to be made to make things more relaxed—not more tense—for this candidate.

The school’s administration, if it wants to enforce a policy of no cellphones and bags at the time of writing an exam, should have put a contingency plan in place to have someone (maybe the security guard) hold these phones and other possessions, to be returned once the exam is completed. We must remember we are dealing with children here, and no matter how much we try to enforce rules and regulations, there will be those who did not hear or were not present or simply did not understand. We must cater for these children. After all, we are the adults here, we are the exemplars who are supposed to guide the young ones in the right direction.

It is hoped that this distasteful kind of incident never repeats itself in our schools in the future.

WKS Hosein

Chaguanas

