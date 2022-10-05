Phenomenal contribution by the Leader of the Opposition last week Friday.
We are surely in a dictatorship. Indeed, it is a time of tyranny when you dare not speak out or toe the Government’s line.
Just imagine, at the beginning of her contribution, the Opposition Leader was cautioned by the presiding officer for imputing improper motives, that she was entitled to her freedom of speech but was advised to withdraw her statements.
Is it that she, the Opposition Leader, has to go on the pavement?
Further, can the Mayor of PoS clarify why Woodford Square was locked on a busy Friday morning? Citizens use the square to detour to work.
I remember quite well, Manning allegedly had PNM supporters use the square to molest UNC members on their way to Parliament. The older folks will tell you Eric Williams preached his anti-Indian rhetoric in that same square.
Knowing the love, care and heart of Mrs Persad-Bissessar, I wonder at times if she ever thinks to herself that it damn good for allyuh.