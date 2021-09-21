It is amazing to see the number of citizens from all over Trinidad complaining about potholes in our roads throughout the country.
For someone like me who spends a lot of time driving on our roads, it could be really frustrating.
For example—there is a large pothole at the corner of St Lucien and Sierra Leone roads, opposite KFC; another one at the traffic lights coming from Mucurapo Road onto the Foreshore Highway heading west, potholes on Mucurapo Road, on Western Main Road, St James, and St Clair Avenue heading towards the Savannah.
There are two large potholes at the entrance of the Savannah, opposite Dundonald Street, that have been there for quite a while.
These are some that I can remember, but I would also like to include the road to Maracas Beach.
The drive to Maracas is always a very scenic drive, with all the greenery and wonderful views of the ocean, but the road in some locations needs some patching. What this road needs is some love and caring, especially before the beaches on the north coast open back up, which I hope will be soon.
With a country that has a Pitch Lake, surely we can do better maintaining our roads.
Gerard Duval
Petit Valley