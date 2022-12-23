We can draw from the best in all of us

On behalf of the Equal Opportunity Tribunal, I greet you in the spirit of joy and sanctity of the season. Christmas signals a time of light and hope as we dissipate the anguish of the past, and cuddle the miracle that the story of the birth of the Christ child promises.
As I reflect on 2022, I realise that it has been a seminal year for the tribunal. Our team has been passionate about what we do and what we can achieve with hard work.
This collective spirit has ignited the transmutation of the tribunal literally from dark to light. From the gloom of its court operations being crippled by lack of electricity, Internet and even air-conditioning, to the lustre of impending First World digitalisation and relocation.
I recall with delight the new friends the tribunal has made during the year. As 2023 beckons, the tribunal stands on the threshold of valuable collaborations, cooperation and evolution.
At the end of a year in which the tribunal has been asked to overcome so many challenges, we commit to continue to strive for the realisation of balanced social relationships that will inure to equity and equality of opportunity, and the ultimate elimination of cultural, ethnic, racial and other historical forms of discrimination.
As the tribunal expresses gratitude to our many friends and stakeholders, and advances into a season of new beginnings and possibilities, it does so with courage and a real will to create a conscious and astute institution that will benefit future generations, and style the continued advancement of a just and fair society.
It is my hope that we can all draw from the best in all of us to defeat the adversities of the thorny world in which we live.
It’s hard to believe 2022 is already ending! My family joins me in wishing each and every one of you a peaceful Christmas and a purposeful and productive 2023.
HH Donna Prowell-Raphael CEOT
Judge