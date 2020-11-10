We can only hope

Once upon a time there was a small country that was experiencing a financial stagnation in its economy. There was limited revenue, and there was a strain on the Government to provide enough resources to the people. So, the Leader of the Opposition called the Prime Minister on the telephone.
“PM, I know we did not agree to pass the Salary Review Commission’s suggestion to reduce our ministers’ and MPs’ car tax exemptions in the past. I think that we can make the sacrifice now and reduce our own perks, to benefit the country.”
The PM replied: “Opposition Leader, I agree with you and I think we should go to Parliament and make these changes. We can do it for a two-year period. This will save our country a lot of money.”
Fiction? Reality? We can only suggest and hope.
Then the procurement legislation.