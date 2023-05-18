We can overcome to build a vibrant future

I am writing in response to the article titled “Drifting without a viable future”, published in the Saturday Express on May 13. While the author raises concerns about the prospects and challenges faced by small territories, including Caribbean nations, I would like to offer a different perspective on the matter.
The article begins by questioning the ambitions and viability of our nations in the post-colonial era, suggesting that we are aimlessly drifting with no destination in sight. However, it is essential to recognise the significant achievements made by Caribbean nations since gaining independence. We have established democratic governments, built infrastructure, developed educational systems, and diversified our economies to varying degrees.
The author points to Petrotrin’s closure as a marker of our perceived failures. While it is true that the closure had an impact on the economy, it is important to note that challenges and transformations in industries are not unique to the Caribbean. Countries worldwide have experienced shifts in their economic landscapes, necessitating adaptation and diversification. It is misleading to single out this particular event as a reflection of our achievements or potential.
The article also references a list of countries with relatively small populations as benchmarks for success. While Denmark, Norway, Singapore, Finland and Ireland have achieved stability, it is crucial to acknowledge the significant contextual differences between these nations and the Caribbean. Factors such as historical legacies, geographical location, natural resources, and geopolitical dynamics shape the opportunities and challenges faced by each region. It is unreasonable to expect a one-to-one comparison or to assume that success in these countries is automatically replicable in our unique Caribbean context.
Furthermore, the assertion that our universities are “clueless” and lack inventiveness is harsh. Our universities contribute significantly in some areas of research, knowledge production, and human capital development. They play a vital role in addressing local challenges and exploring solutions that are specific to our region. While it is true that there is room for improvement, it is unfair to disregard the valuable contributions that our academic institutions have made and continue to make.
The author’s critique of our political landscape, particularly the alignment of politics along racial and ethnic lines, oversimplifies a complex issue. While there are historical and social factors that have shaped our political identities, it is essential to recognise the progress made in fostering multiracial alliances and inclusive governance. Past examples of political victories that transcended racial divisions demonstrate our capacity for growth and unity.
In conclusion, it is important to approach discussions about the future of the Caribbean region with a balanced perspective. While challenges exist, it is crucial to celebrate our achievements and recognise the unique opportunities and strengths we possess. By focusing on innovation, collaboration, and strategic partnerships, we can continue to overcome obstacles and build a vibrant and prosperous future for our nations.
Fazir Khan
St Augustine