We can succeed together

As I sit by the seaside writing this piece, the sound of the waves is applauding and hugging the shore. The echo of my children’s laughter. The salty smell so strong that one can taste it dancing on ones taste buds.
The ocean looks like an enormous pool of wonder. It is exceptionally blue today, with a slight green undertone. The surface looks as though it’s covered with millions of diamonds crashing with the waves and kissing the sand.
I reflect on this past year and the many challenges faced both locally and internationally. Battling a pandemic which took so many loved ones away. The financial burden placed on us and on our country.
And if not enough, the war between Russia and Ukraine which finished off the little that was saved.
Should we be depressed or should we look forward to 2023 with hope and strength? I choose the latter. We have much to be thankful for.
To begin with, we are alive and able to make a difference, a positive difference in not our lives alone, but the lives of the many people with whom we interact. The smallest of good gestures can have the greatest impact. We must be thankful for our prudent leaders who steered this ship through the storm.
We must be thankful that while most countries suffered negative economic stability, we in our beautiful country of Trinidad and Tobago not only had an almost balanced budget, but positive growth in most areas.
We must be thankful our healthcare workers and the entire system stood up to the challenge and surpassed all expectations, even though certain so-called leaders criticised them and called for their heads. Our security agencies gave their all to ensure safety and security at a time when it was easy for chaos to reign.
Our teachers—even though urged by their leadership to create chaos, to the detriment of our children’s education—most of them rejected such calls and stood by us. Every single person made some form of impact and proved that we are a resilient people.
It has been proven that we are a people full of love and we step up when it is required.
My beautiful brothers and sisters, even though we feel as though the troubles are too many to bear, remember this: there will be obstacles, there will be doubters, there will be mistakes—but with hard work, there are no limitations. We can and will succeed together. No one shall be left behind.
On behalf of my family and myself, have a Merry Christmas and a bright and prosperous new year.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando