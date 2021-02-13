She studied criminology and sociology.
She wanted better for her country.
She tried to make her parents proud.
And pointing that out is offensive somehow?
She smiled sweetly and spoke softly,
worked hard and lived simply
Came home straight and chose a car with an “H”
Her father was even waiting for her at the gate.
But some getting vexed to have that said.
As if it’s wrong to be angry she wound up dead.
To those getting irate, we are not trying to say
That there are women and girls who deserve to end up this way
It doesn’t matter what a girl wears,
the amount of makeup or how she ties her hair;
if she sports tight clothes or shows ‘too much’ or ‘too little’ skin
If she flirts boldly or cusses like the wind
But see, Andrea was a little like me,
(Though I didn’t have brains to pursue a degree);
I was quiet and from a modest family,
didn’t lime much, never went to a club,
but it was a friend of my husband who pointed it out,
and told her she was aching
because she saw her own upbringing
in the stories plastered on the news...
I realised he was right, and we both saw our daughters too.
When we say Andrea was a good girl
It is because it hits too close to home
To NOT speak of how she had grown
and thrived, as a young lady trying her best
to pursue her dreams and happiness.
We do not mean her loss is more tragic than another
Or because she was Indian, some identify with her.
I cried for Ashanti and so many others,
Each one feels overwhelming. I think of all their mothers!
But it’s been building and becoming harder to bear.
Each one that is snatched increases my despair.
So stop taking such words as an attack.
No matter who is lost, we want them all back!
As humans we are so caught up in being PC and so blinded by our own hypocrisy,
we can’t see the forest for the trees;
we are losing sight of the real enemy!
Let us get on track quick if we are to fix this
And stop giving into this racial madness!
Vanessa Ramchand-Ahamad
San Juan