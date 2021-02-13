She studied criminology and sociology.

She wanted better for her country.

She tried to make her parents proud.

And pointing that out is offensive somehow?

She smiled sweetly and spoke softly,

worked hard and lived simply

Came home straight and chose a car with an “H”

Her father was even waiting for her at the gate.

But some getting vexed to have that said.

As if it’s wrong to be angry she wound up dead.

To those getting irate, we are not trying to say

That there are women and girls who deserve to end up this way

It doesn’t matter what a girl wears,

the amount of makeup or how she ties her hair;

if she sports tight clothes or shows ‘too much’ or ‘too little’ skin

If she flirts boldly or cusses like the wind

But see, Andrea was a little like me,

(Though I didn’t have brains to pursue a degree);

I was quiet and from a modest family,

didn’t lime much, never went to a club,

but it was a friend of my husband who pointed it out,

and told her she was aching

because she saw her own upbringing

in the stories plastered on the news...

I realised he was right, and we both saw our daughters too.

When we say Andrea was a good girl

It is because it hits too close to home

To NOT speak of how she had grown

and thrived, as a young lady trying her best

to pursue her dreams and happiness.

We do not mean her loss is more tragic than another

Or because she was Indian, some identify with her.

I cried for Ashanti and so many others,

Each one feels overwhelming. I think of all their mothers!

But it’s been building and becoming harder to bear.

Each one that is snatched increases my despair.

So stop taking such words as an attack.

No matter who is lost, we want them all back!

As humans we are so caught up in being PC and so blinded by our own hypocrisy,

we can’t see the forest for the trees;

we are losing sight of the real enemy!

Let us get on track quick if we are to fix this

And stop giving into this racial madness!

Vanessa Ramchand-Ahamad

San Juan

