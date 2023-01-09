National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds must be a very happy man.
He has managed to live up to his words that “my duty is not to ensure that people feel safe and secure”.
Nowhere is this more evident than in the murder of little six-year-old Kylie Meloney, in Sangre Grande, on Sunday morning.
It matters not what, if anything, in which his family might have been involved. Kylie paid with her life, either as collateral damage or as a deliberate murder.
It will be interesting to see what happens when the country reaches its tipping point.
God help the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago in 2023.