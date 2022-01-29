Making mention of the cancelled Caribbean Games, the Honourable Olivia “Babsy” Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, wondered aloud why the event had not come off.

This happened at the two-day Community Development Partnership Forum (CDPM-V), during one of the sessions about more regional collaboration in sport.

Congratulations are in order for the Honourable Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, whose ministry hosted the online event.

Caribbean Games 2009 (CG09) was allegedly cancelled because of the H1N1 virus, and continues to be an unresolved issue with TT$10 million sitting in a bank account awaiting resolution while sporting disciplines and sports persons suffer for lack of funding.

By the time I was appointed chair of the inaugural CG09, the concept was fully developed, the event in position to kick off the quadrennial regional sporting activities leading up to the Olympic Games.

The dream was for Caribbean nationals to see our sons and daughters perform in person before moving onto the international stage at the Olympics.

Trinidad and Tobago invested TT$36 million in the inaugural Games. Thirteen years later, it remains unfinished business, with TT$10 million sitting in a bank account and the only likely beneficiaries the bank and the liquidator, Brian Hackett of PWC, who was appointed by board resolution in April 2012. In the original contract, he was scheduled to receive a regular monthly payment for his professional services.

The cancellation of these games represents my closest experience to being horned and experiencing a tabanca. Yes, I have a tabanca and I am “toting feelings” because the resolution of this matter requires only two simple decisions.

The first is which non-profit sporting organisation should receive the TT$10 million; the second, what arrangements are to be made for payment of retroactive fees to the board of directors, who served for 30 months without payment, not even for transportation and the use of their cellphones?

I am toting feelings because, at our last meeting to resolve this matter in April 2019, the liquidator showed his bias.

It is unconscionable, said Mr Hackett, to pay the 15 board members a total of $1 million for cancelled games.

Where was Mr Hackett when the following citizens were appointed to form the board of directors: David O’Brien (vice-chair), Dr Iva Gloudon, Douglas Camacho, Dr Arthur Potts, Ashwin Creed, Dr Basil Ince, Brian Lewis, Mushtaque Mohammed and Nassar Racha?

He shows a complete lack of concern for the personal sacrifices which any of these persons might have made.

The matter would not even have been on the agenda if it were the board of directors of an accounting company or association. But we trivialise sports and seek voluntarism until there is a potential win on the global stage.

I am toting feelings because I have written to the sport and finance ministers to bring the matter to their attention and seek a resolution. So far, I have not even had the courtesy of an acknowledgment of my correspondence.

I am toting feelings because I have brought this matter to the attention of our 41 Members of Parliament, and only one opposition member troubled to contact me to get more information.

I am toting feelings because mine is the face of the forces that destroyed the dreams and aspirations of a cohort of sports persons across the region. I remember being on a ferry on the way to a holiday in Bequia when Keith Mitchell, the current prime minister of Grenada, approached me to ask if I was the lady who had cancelled the Caribbean Games.

I am toting feelings because Douglas Camacho has been deeply involved with the current Ministry of Sport and the matter remains unresolved.

I am toting feelings because Brian Lewis is enjoying an extended presidency of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) but has done little to resolve this matter.

I am toting feelings because it is an example of the systemic failures which surround us in both the private and the public sectors. The record shows that, globally, PWC’s average time for resolving liquidation matters is three years. We are entering our tenth year and the PWC liquidator continues to preside over this unresolved matter.

In addition, we are now experiencing our third change of government and the matter remains unresolved. Had that TT$10 million sum been placed in an interest-bearing account all those years ago, it would today be worth conservatively TT$15 million.

I shed metaphorical tears when I think of the positive impact a couple million dollars can have on any sporting team. Not to mention, sports person.

I pray that this matter will be resolved before I die.

Dennise Demming

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A retrograde proposal

A retrograde proposal

Public authority figures too often forget that the exercise of power comes with responsibility and accountability to the public.

The latest official to miss this nexus between authority, responsibility and accountability is Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan who, in addressing a Special Select Committee meeting in Parliament on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill last week, proposed the arrest of people who record video of police officers on duty and record and share images of victims of crime.

Governance by manoeuvres and leaks

Governance by manoeuvres and leaks

The current Government, having voted in Parliament for the appointment of Gary Griffith as Commissioner of Police (CoP) on the occasion of his first stint, clearly no longer wished to have him returned to that office.

Playing games with people’s lives

Playing games with people’s lives

It is with regret that I return to PNM’s neglect of its people. It seems that nothing one says or does can make its ministers recognise their tone-deaf responses to the cries of their people. It is, as my mother used to say, “like stick break in dey ears”.

Hello! What’s happening, Africa?

Hello! What’s happening, Africa?

Last Monday, the Presi­dent of Burkina Faso was overthrown in a military coup. Africa has now had six coups since August 2020: Mali (two), Chad, Guinea, Sudan, and now Burkina Faso.

While this is nowhere near the 1970s when the continent had 25 overthrows, observers say conditions are ripe for more military takeovers. UN chief António Guterres has urged the Security Council to effectively deter this “epidemic of coups”.

FULs no solution to crime problem

FULs no solution to crime problem

If there was anything shocking about the non-appointment of a new Commissioner of Police, the simultaneous publication of the retired Justice Stanley John’s report and the stench that emanated from the innards of the records room when its files were opened, it was the surprise expressed by citizens over the scandalous state of affairs in the Police Service.

Back to school or bust!

Back to school or bust!

Education is an essential foundation of a society. Yet, the pandemic has laid bare the reality of our school system. Thanks to the Ministry of Health’s news conferences, we have been able to know the death rate and the capacity of our hospitals. But no comparable statistics are available about our school system. We have no measure of the loss our children have suffered. It appears that we must wait until the sore bursts and the pus rushes out.