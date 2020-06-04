SO the Opposition Leader would like to know whether the Minister of National Security recused himself from the Cabinet which awarded a lucrative contract to his brother’s firm. Of course he did. Just as the Attorney General recused himself in the decision to award a rental contract to his relative. And not forgetting the numerous recusals by cabinet members across the divide.
The more relevant question would be whether colleagues of the recused also recused themselves from the meeting which would go on to award in favour of the recused?
Do you really think that a recusal will prevent his Cabinet friends from not favouring their inner circle colleague?
Since a Cabinet will award one of its own and the opposition which has no say in the matter but is bound to honour the terms of the contract if it is to succeed the awarding government in office, at least the opposition should be given the courtesy of an input through debate in parliament before the government goes on to award any contract and especially to one of its own.
The result of non-consultation with the opposition before an award is made is evidenced in over-priced contracts, abandoned projects, obscene cost overruns and vanity projects.
The government of the day will have its way in the awarding of any contract. But for transparency sake and to allow the people, on behalf of whom the government is working, to “get a second opinion” as is so advised in many life matters. The second opinion will be had through a parliamentary debate before the government goes about its business of awarding.
Roy Nandram
via e-mail