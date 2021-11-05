We desperately need to fix our forex situation

The local energy sector prospered under previous administrations whose energy ministries were led by Messrs Errol Mahabir, Patrick Manning and Kevin Ramnarine.
These were individuals who understood the oil industry and encouraged locals to take up positions left by competent expats when the oil business was localised.
Unfortunately with the passage of time, policies differed, attitudes changed and self-seeking individuals were appointed to control the industry. This led to the destruction of the upstream and downstream sectors, contributing to the demise of a once-vibrant and efficient services sector.
Overseas corporations benefited from the mass exodus of our well-trained drilling and production supervisors, when oil production was neglected or discouraged locally.
Unemployment created unrest within the oil producing areas of South Trinidad when land operations slowed.
Such operations employ the majority of labour within the oil industry. The returns on investment on land, although less than offshore, allows for a happier community and industrial peace.
After Independence, local content was not only encouraged but mandated. Foreign rigs and expats were not allowed to enter the country if equipment and qualified locals were available.
Equipment and personnel connected to a foreign oil producer have recently been allowed to enter the island, creating a displacement of locally owned and operated drilling rigs that have been performing efficiently for many years in the past.
It would seem that nowadays all barriers are lifted when announcements of great discoveries appear in the local press, even before the wells are properly tested.
Oil companies operating fields and assets that have been downgraded to stripper production cannot be run by people with “champagne tastes and beer pockets” who impose standards that create financial burdens by trying to emulate the Exxons and BPs, etc.
Let us do the simple thing—keep our operating cost low, and run the industry profitably by increasing the production from what is left of our reserves.
We desperately need to fix our forex situation. Should there be any other industry that may offer an alternative source in the short term, let us explore it.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings