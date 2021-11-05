We desperately need to fix our forex situation

The local energy sector prospered under previous administrations whose energy ministries were led by Messrs Errol Mahabir, Patrick Manning and Kevin Ramnarine.

These were individuals who understood the oil industry and encouraged locals to take up positions left by competent expats when the oil business was localised.

Unfortunately with the passage of time, policies differed, attitudes changed and self-seeking individuals were appointed to control the industry. This led to the destruction of the upstream and downstream sectors, contributing to the demise of a once-vibrant and efficient services sector.

Overseas corporations benefited from the mass exodus of our well-trained drilling and production supervisors, when oil production was neglected or discouraged locally.

Unemployment created unrest within the oil producing areas of South Trinidad when land operations slowed.

Such operations employ the majority of labour within the oil industry. The returns on investment on land, although less than offshore, allows for a happier community and industrial peace.

After Independence, local content was not only encouraged but mandated. Foreign rigs and expats were not allowed to enter the country if equipment and qualified locals were available.

Equipment and personnel connected to a foreign oil ­producer have recently been allowed to enter the island, creating a displacement of locally owned and operated drilling rigs that have been performing efficiently for many years in the past.

It would seem that nowadays all barriers are lifted when announcements of great discoveries appear in the local press, even before the wells are properly tested.

Oil companies operating fields and assets that have been downgraded to stripper production cannot be run by people with “champagne tastes and beer pockets” who impose standards that create financial burdens by trying to emulate the Exxons and BPs, etc.

Let us do the simple thing—keep our operating cost low, and run the industry profitably by increasing the production from what is left of our reserves.

We desperately need to fix our forex situation. Should there be any other industry that may offer an alternative source in the short term, let us explore it.

Gordon Laughlin

Westmoorings

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Social sore of violence

Social sore of violence

THE names Shannon Banfield, Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt come immediately to mind as the country now comes to terms with yet another horrific murder of a young woman in our midst. They are less than a handful of such incidents of ultimate assaults on the women among us.

We desperately need to fix our forex situation

The local energy sector prospered under previous administrations whose energy ministries were led by Messrs Errol Mahabir, Patrick Manning and Kevin Ramnarine.

These were individuals who understood the oil industry and encouraged locals to take up positions left by competent expats when the oil business was localised.

No water, no bill

I did not receive water for a few days. Divali included. What else is new?

I have not received a bill in the mail. I went to the office. Not to a nearby hotel. I was told I had to pay for the bill. I politely declined.

I paid the bill till February 2022. Fool that I am. Whatever can go wrong will go wrong. When it rains, it pours. This is a case of flour and no water. My Vene friend said no water, no love. Life hard, oui.

Between Capricorn and Cancer

Between Capricorn and Cancer

“The pandemic has taught us that national solutions to global problems do not work,” were the first words of Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, as she addressed the opening ceremony of COP26. Her speech revolved around the moral imperatives that should guide the approach to cutting back on destructive emissions that threaten the planet’s survival. She said that 25 trillion dollars towards “quanti­tative easing” had been allocated by the wealthier nations in the last 13 years and, of that, nine trillion was in the past 18 months.

The way forward

We are in the homestretch of year two of the pandemic, with a dangerously high level of new infections daily and a badly damaged economy. In addition, prices of everything are skyrocketing, while so many of us have either lost our job or are existing on a reduced income.

We must take more interest in our children’s lives

Results of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams showed a decrease in performance in all areas in the exam between 2020 and 2021.

Our children are faced with more stressors, and the ministry has not done anything to provide them with the tools necessary to handle future stresses in this Covid-19 life in which we now find ourselves.