We don’t have genuine leadership

It is not just about the guns and violence that have taken over the country which are now out of control.
There is also the uncivilised mentality, the uneducated sense of entitlement and a loss of personal responsibility that are encouraged by past and present governments, oppositions and their officials.
The leadership is divisive and very focused on its personal agenda.
Case in point—the culture minister, NCC and stakeholders are all hyped up about Carnival 2022. Seriously, our people are suffering both mentally and physically, and these jokers are talking about Carnival. We no longer have genuine leadership. It is a disease that is entrenched in the belly of our society, thus creating a country in a state of disgrace.
Unfortunately, some of our citizens have become immune to the evil that surrounds the country and, if something is not done sooner rather than later, the nation will pay a terrible price.
Let us hope we get through this ordeal and look forward to building a self-respecting nation.
Ernil Coker
Cascade