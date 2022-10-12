While reading apologies from God’s gift to local satirists, comedians and Opposition MPs (the Honourable Keith “Coal Pot “Scotland), I saw extracts from the prime minister’s address at the opening of Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin. Once again we are forced to wonder why/how he gets it so consistently wrong; whether it is an ingrained practice, or if he simply does not seek advice and guidance.
The newspapers cited him as suggesting local track and field turn to Jamaica for guidance in developing administrators. That is wrong and tragic on so many levels. Here we are: worshipping at the altar of another in an area where we have built so many shrines.
Heck, right now the general secretary of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Associations (NACAC) is a Trini, Keith Joseph, living in St Vincent, where he heads both their Olympic committee and their track and field governing body. Two Trinis, said Mr Joseph and Brian Lewis, head the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) as president and general secretary, respectively; neither of whom has been trained in Jamaica.
Andre Collins, another Trini, recently retired as a doping control officer for WADA in the region. Mr Tyrone Marcus is a leading sports lawyer in the region. Dr Iva Gloudon conceptualised the Sports and Physical Education Centre at The UWI, St Augustine, which is a leading venue for teaching, hosting and staging events in the region. Where have our leaders been?
The prime minister goes on to indicate “children who are scheduled to take part in the Champs programme will be invited here”. To what end, we may well ask? Athletic development does not take place by osmosis. If that were the case, we would be well on the way to our target of 20 Olympic gold medals by 2028. The only positives that may come out of that would be to show how much ground we have to cover. We do not even have to go through all of that. Just look at our Carifta Games results over the last five to six years.
Our problem has never been the lack or want of resources to train administrators. Under the leadership of Dr Iva Gloudon, then-director at the Sports and Physical Education Centre, programmes of this kind were developed and run, and are still carried out. There was an organic connection with the Regional Development Centre/IAAF, SPEC and NACAC.
There are many students who studied sports management at universities at home and abroad. The Commonwealth Sports Association has often hosted workshops here and in the wider region. Even if we decided to follow that path, to go to Jamaica, the local governing body would likely select from its own executive—a very common practice. Few, if any, new faces would be seen.
Case in point—Back in 2003/4, the then IAAF, now World Athletics, developed a “Chief Coach’’ programme. They were to have oversight, through the local governing body, to streamline existing training programmes, especially in the area of development.
Two members of the then-executive, themselves club coaches, attended the programmes. Two other coaches were subsequently sent. There were/are no active “Chief Coaches”, as far as I can tell, though we sent four to their programmes.
What would the Jamaicans say to this? In my opinion, they would be amused, if not confused. We have access to the same resources as they do, as members of the regional federations. Management in any field is about setting goals, developing resources and having a strategic plan. Are the Kenyans, athletes from Botswana and Bahamians rushing to Kingston for management expertise? They are getting good results on their own.
Again, he went on to suggest a schools-based model as Jamaica’s. What is wrong with our school’s model? It has largely been left on its own by the local governing body. The NAAA did not carry out its responsibility as a “parent body”. The name “parent body” is not chosen accidentally by federations The word parent has specific meaning/s. The most successful intervention in primary and secondary schools’ athletics was made by the NGC-organised Right on Track, which is a private programme. But it gets “worse”.
A successful sports programme starts with an ongoing physical education programme. Is the prime minister, along with his minister/s of education, willing and ready to make the necessary changes to the curriculum? To take on the vested interests who place the SEA and CXC above all else? As ever, we have Trinis who have distinguished themselves. Dr Themesa Neckles is a senior lecturer in physical education at the University of Sheffield, England. We do not lack resources.
I am reminded of the original cadre of Cuban coaches brought in to help develop our athletics. They told us the delegation arriving in Cuba could not tell them exactly which coaches they wanted. In the end, we got three track and field coaches and a baseball coach. I was a ringside spectator to the tribulations that coach suffered on and off the field.
We will get the occasional athlete rising to the top in spite of, not because of, how sport is run. At the moment, Jereem Richards is the toast of the town. As was Machel Cedenio before him and the late Deon Lendore. All congratulations to them then and now. But what of the road ahead? We have been performing very poorly at the elite level since 2019. Worlds, Olympics, the recent U20’s World athletic championships. Commonwealth Games, yes, but it is a “regional” meet excluding many of the world’s best athletes.
Within the Ministry of Sport is a recently retired head of the NAAA who is now a special adviser to the minister of sport. Shouldn’t he be telling the prime minister and his line minister what I and others are talking about?