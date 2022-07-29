It is time the Government declare that rivers, watercourses and streams become a prohibited zone for bandits and everybody else, except persons whose properties border the waterways who might have maintenance work to do.
This week my two zaboca trees were cleaned out by fruit bandits leaving not one remaining fruit for my table, and this happens every year. I just had three un-welcomed visitors in five days, and now that so many criminals have guns, I could only chase them from behind the burglarproofing. In fact, one boldfaced bandit said to me, “Pappy, I leaving a zaboca for you.” Imagine that.
It is time now for urgent police action. All that is necessary is a public notice and a policeman by a river bridge, and as soon as someone is caught this could be the end of the menace.
Usually, the thieves walk the road with bulging zaboca bags and up to today I am not aware that any have been stopped by police vehicles with blind policemen.
Could you kindly publish this request for all of us zaboca sufferers in Cascade to have the police do something before somebody get killed for a zaboca.
Peter S Moralles
Cascade