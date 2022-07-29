It is time the Government declare that rivers, watercourses and streams become a prohibited zone for bandits and everybody else, except persons whose properties border the waterways who might have maintenance work to do.

This week my two zaboca trees were cleaned out by fruit bandits leaving not one remaining fruit for my table, and this happens every year. I just had three un-welcomed visitors in five days, and now that so many criminals have guns, I could only chase them from behind the burglarproofing. In fact, one boldfaced bandit said to me, “Pappy, I leaving a zaboca for you.” Imagine that.

It is time now for urgent police action. All that is necessary is a public notice and a policeman by a river bridge, and as soon as someone is caught this could be the end of the menace.

Usually, the thieves walk the road with bulging zaboca bags and up to today I am not aware that any have been stopped by police vehicles with blind policemen.

Could you kindly publish this request for all of us zaboca sufferers in Cascade to have the police do something before somebody get killed for a zaboca.

Peter S Moralles

Cascade

Backward into misogyny

Old men are the worst. They see the world as theirs to do whatever they please. No matter the circumstance of birth, they have been conditioned to believe in their inherent superiority. They din born so. They were taught so. By the time they are old enough to have sense, they start to sip from the chalice. The seven deadly sins—lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, pride—are a Christian concept, but it seems to me that as man ages, he becomes more invested in acquiring power, control, money and glory.

WASA plan needs fuller airing

Despite repeated false starts in its attempt to initiate the pro­mised and much needed transformation of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), the Government is once again preparing to move on the wrong foot.

Thursday’s announcement by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and WASA chairman Ravi Nanga lacked critical details that should have been pinned down before going public with a plan to chop 50 per cent of its 426 management positions.

Import stress for businesses, consumers

For my small business, a shipping container that arrived on July 7 is now being unstuffed at a freight forwarders warehouse almost 14 days later. Customs officers apparently have reduced throughput to two containers per day.

Privy Council must be retained

After the ruling handed down by the Privy Council in the Akilli Charles matter, I am now more than ever strong in my conviction that the Privy Council must be retained as our final appellant Court.

This judgment shows that bail ought to be decided by the courts and not by the Parliament. As a practising attorney, I’m happy and pleased to see that the Privy Council saw it this way as well.

T&T’s beautiful ending: triumph against all odds

On August 1, 1985, the then-government of Trinidad and Tobago declared it a public holiday to commemorate the abolition of slavery. Our twin islands became the first independent country to declare a national holiday to call to remembrance the abolition of slavery.

Who’s wearing that mask?

Who would have thought that the removal of the mask mandate would create another problem?

Now with the option to wear a mask as your personal choice, it’s so easy for a bandit to enter an establishment fully masked and not appear to be “suspicious”.