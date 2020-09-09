A Trinidad folk tale, written in the Caribbean’s Pidgin English. A dedication to Ms Pearl Eintou Springer.
Ah sure Ai gorn tow school, was in de 50s,
How com Ai lorn one ting, an’ you, ah nex?
Was de same Exhibition, no difference,
Dem days, was onlee one, no odder race.
Mih Gran-Moddar call all de boys “Baytah” (son),
Yoh know ho’ much we eh know dey ‘real’ name?
Up tow dis day, dem does still say “Baytah”,
Was always one family, no oddah!
Ai nevah know ’bout “African” children,
O, “Indian” children, yoh ha’ tow be mad!
Lik’ yoh nevah geh ah “sweet cut-tail”, yet?
An’, from de neighbour; Yoh ’fraid tell dem home.
Mih best Gift, from dah time, up tow dis day,
Is tow hear Nannie (grandmother), an’ ah nex neighbour.
Both ah dem was talkin “local” Hindi,
If yoh want tow know, He was “African”.
We eh ha’ no racism in dis land,
So, time allyoh lorn tow behave yohself.