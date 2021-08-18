We foolish in truth...

It is perhaps acceptable for a learned PhD and seasoned politician like Dr Rowley to refer to lesser mortals as being foolish. I concur that foolish people are liberally sprinkled among our population.
But, as Earl Lovelace might say, who so “vex” God to influence this? After all, we had 30 continuous years of solid PNM education after 1956. It is we who produced New World thinkers like Lloyd Best and William Demas. But common sense make before book.
We have been talking diversification of Trinidad and Tobago’s economy since Adam was a little boy. The truly foolish were those who instead of investing in diversification at the behest of men like Best and Demas, allowed the first oil boom money to pass through society like a dose of salts.
Our failure to embrace the Sandals footprint in Tobago or the indifference to an aluminium smelter are merely subjective examples of this culture of foolishness. Since Dr Rowley didn’t mention it, who were the foolish citizens who derailed diversification efforts through the Caroni Racing Complex or the $200 million plyboard factory for La Brea? What about the mega farms? Politicians do not enjoy a monopoly on good sense.
The pan theatre for “Despers” is worthy of praise. But look how long Merchant sang “Pan in Danger” and the man with the hammer left to meet his maker. Since 1985! Surely, the foolish are those who waited until the oil money “done” to initiate this project.
Today we have a Minister of Finance who is believed to be bright too bad. He boasts constantly about our financial stability and the excellence of our BBB- credit rating. Yet the reopening of the retail sector and recent weather have accentuated the flood of beggars, well diversified in mall car parks almost everywhere. After $5 billion in Covid-19 relief spending? How smart are we really?
Long before Covid-19, Minister Imbert washed and sanitised his hands from salary increases for teachers and public servants. At the same time, Government officials affirmed their right to hefty pensions and Mercedes-Benz-quality perks and benefits.
A DSc for Dr Parasram, but not even maxi fare for the hard-working nurses who are the real heroes in the engine room of this pandemic? Malls and lotto booths opened, but churches, mosques and mandirs still locked tight? We will really “vex” God. The mask on our face should not mask our intelligence. I have to agree with Dr Rowley. There are just too many damn fools in this country.