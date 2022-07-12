We have no reason to panic

Recently, we heard reports that in light of the impending storm that approached us briefly, our Prime Minister sent a message from California, USA, instructing citizens to not panic.
It was very kind of him to take time out of his travels to send this message. He did remind us that he is in charge, despite being absent more than present in the past couple months. This provoked a lot of memes, comments and social dialogue.
However, I believe we have good reason to not be panicked in this country.
There is a runaway crime situation at present. Two weekends ago, we witnessed some 13 murders. We received reports of real GDP (gross domestic product) contracting in 2021, which means the economy has shrunk for each of the past six years. We are unable to capitalise on high energy prices, as our refinery currently exists in the form of scrap iron.
Unemployment is rampant, with new retrenchments and closures being announced weekly. State sector employees in select cases have not been paid for months. Not to mention the unparalleled level of inflation we have seen in the last three months alone, with a fuel-price increase and two flour-price increases.
In education, we have seen over 12,000 pupils score below 50 per cent in the SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) exam. Not to mention the daily videos of school violence circulating all over social media.
The attorney general is clouded relating to an affidavit filed in a Miami court. Another minister is under investigation by the Special Branch, and is faced with allegations of plagiarism in a university programme. We recently learned there will be no lifeguards at many beaches for the summer holiday and reopening of our tourism sector.
It has been well over 100 days since the Paria divers’ tragedy and, to date, absolutely no progress has been made towards answers and justice for the loved ones of these brave men. The Judith Jones report seems to be collecting dust wherever it may be.
Don’t forget our Prime Minister who shows scant courtesy towards media practitioners on days when he graces us with his presence in the country.
In light of all these issues plaguing us as a nation, squarely due to the ineptitude of this current administration, we can take solace in the fact that we now have a modern, state-of-the-art “driver’s licence” to replace our archaic driver’s permit.
All will now be well and, therefore, we have no cause for panic.
Dirk Ramdial
San Fernando