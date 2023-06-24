I think Kamla Persad-Bissessar is going to get some serious licks in this local government election.
I’m no fan of the PNM. They may be clueless but are not as corrupt as the UNC.
But maybe that’s just because the Treasury is empty. It was PMNite who said “all ah we tief” in a rare burst of political honesty.
If she loses yet another election, she may be kicked out.
I don’t know who can replace her. They will need someone from outside the cabal—someone not tainted with widespread larceny.
Under the UNC we went from squandermania to kleptomania on an industrial scale.
If Persad-Bissessar thinks that is forgotten or forgiven, she is sadly mistaken.
G Barrow
Valsayn