We have our part to play

“1.5 to Stay Alive” is a catchy phrase that was making headlines as world leaders prepared for the UN’s annual climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.
For almost two years, the world has focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is important to shift our gaze, as the climate crisis is the greatest existential threat to humanity for this century.
In Latin America and the Caribbean, we are not exempt. In the recent past, we have experienced unprecedented heat waves, increasingly frequent and more intense storms, with the associated flooding. Sea levels have also been rising. Climate change is also contributing to ocean acidification with loss of our coral reefs. We are also experiencing contraction of our fish stocks, and biodiversity loss in our marine and terrestrial ecosystems. This translates to health, social and environmental threats.
Data published by the Economist magazine in the October 23 issue stated that global temperature has risen by 1.1 to 1.3 degrees centigrade since the invention of the steam engine. This means the globe is warming up. The cause of this rise is the presence of greenhouse gases (GHG), including carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide. These are released into the atmosphere from the combustion of fossil fuels: oil, natural gas and coal.
Other major contributors to GHG are vehicular traffic, and incomplete combustion in industry. Methane gas is emitted during the rearing of livestock, with beef being responsible for the highest carbon footprint. Carbon is removed from the atmosphere through natural carbon sinks: trees, ocean and soil.
The Paris Agreement of 2015 invited all signatories to decrease their carbon emission, and countries pledged to emission-reduction strategies known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The tipping point is 1.5°C, as this would contribute to more rapid melting of the Arctic ice and the thawing of the permafrost with rapid methane release.
This means all nations need to up their game, including Trinidad and Tobago. While we contribute to a small percentage of the total global CO2 emissions, our per-capita contribution far exceeds many other nations.
We the citizens all have a part to play. The Government’s responsibility is transitioning to a green economy through policies to use cleaner energy and renewables. Our responsibility is not only to corporate with the Government, but to understand how we contribute to the carbon footprint and environmental degradation.
We burn our forest, our garbage, we prepare our agricultural lands using fire. We pollute our drains, rivers and our beaches with plastics, cans and bottles. Let us have a paradigm shift. Let us stop the fires, recycle, reuse and reduce. Let us carpool and walk more. Let us conserve electricity.
Eating less meat is also good for the planet. Do not forget to plant a tree, surround yourself with green.
Dr Paula Henry
family physician,
planetary health advocate