We have to adjust to ‘safe zones’

The world is still in a pandemic, and to deal with this many countries have altered their mode of operation, Trinidad and Tobago included.
I know there are varied views on “safe zones”, but there is a reason for going in this direction. Let us give it a try and see the results. We can only know by allowing it to run for a while. Remember this is the very first time we are going down this road in T&T.
In my personal opinion, this will take some doing by those responsible. There will have to be serious management and it can impact on business negatively, but we all must see the bigger picture.
There is a reason for safe zones being introduced—getting people back on the job, more businesses running, but bearing in mind the virus is still present. We cannot drop our guard.
I firmly believe Covid-19 will run its course eventually, just as other viruses in the past. Science is still in operation—let us be patient.
We all have choices. You can choose not to go to any safe-zone establishment, or comply. Do not allow “safe zones” to so get into your spirit that you become bitter or angry, messing up your day.
Focus on what is important and get busy with becoming all that you were meant to be. Your peace of mind and personal happiness must be at the top of your list of desires.
There are some things that, if ignored or not dealt with swiftly, eventually blow up in your face later on. While many of our leaders seem to be living in a “little dream world”, judging the population from where they sit, many of our citizens are being left way behind. This also includes our children—the future of our country.
Our citizenry too often, from what I see and hear, are taken for granted, and are at times treated with very scant courtesy. Those who were responsible for electing leaders into office—their plight and pleas continually fall on deaf ears. Life for many living in this once-sweet paradise is a horror story.
If we are going to see change, first we must be clear about what needs to change—that is the only way, for you cannot change anything if you do not know what needs to be changed.
Thousands of our citizens live in poverty. I am still waiting for a survey to be done in the area of poverty in T&T. Our leaders will not go there, for they know well what that present-day survey will show. Just look at our news and read our dailies, and that does not give you the true picture of the poverty level in T&T.
Unemployment continues to grow. There is no effective serious job creation right now in T&T—plenty talk, but little implementation. We have a well-educated and skilful population, but very few opportunities for them.
Many are underpaid because they cannot get jobs to suit their qualifications, so they take what is before them.
With the billions of dollars that went through the hands of our leaders (politicians) over the years, why thousands of our citizens are still without pipe-borne water in their homes on this small island?
What is most in abundance are potholes that are filled with water that you can drown in. I wonder if any citizen elects people into office to live in this type of condition.
To our leaders—focus on the suffering of the people who put their trust and confidence in you to make their living conditions better. Why were you elected into office?
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan