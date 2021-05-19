We are a country made up of naturally KIND people.
It is true.
Fourteen months of strife and we are into another lockdown.
It is astounding to discern that our fellow Trinbagonians; amid the global consciousness that we are in tune with 24 hours a day, and our local advisory who consistently shares the data of the beast called Covid-19; would still endanger one’s own self and family by not following guidelines that are in place to support the non-spreading of this un-welcomed and life-changing infectious disease.
This type of behaviour is scary for our growth as a nation. It is time-sensitive and requires serious recognition, reflection and immediate change.
The years of a lack of discipline and people management is now showing it’s ugly self for many others to witness.
And, those who are staring at us, who will in tune copy our behaviour, grow and serve our future population are our children.
Yes, our children.
They will copy our defiant and immature ways and they will directly inherit our grotesque plain disregard for authority.
And, as children do, they will mimic our behaviour and showcase this performance without constraint.
With this in mind, our responsibility and civic duty is much larger than our selfishness and, this, must be embedded into our daily priority list in order for us to progress as a nation, but more importantly as a people.
Our people make our beautiful Trinidad and Tobago what it is.
We cannot continue to be simply fortuitous, but must take the reigns and drive Covid out of our country.
We consistently and excitedly claim our spirit is our people and that God is a Trini! Where is that spirit now? Where is it today?
Does it only show its face and fate at fetes, rum drinking and potentially dangerous weather?
Today is no better time for us to act responsibly and to show our children the true strength of character that we possess as Trinbagonians. We do not have second chances here. We are falling to ground zero, and all support and “responsible clear thinking before action” is needed now.
The good news is: we are a country made up of naturally kind people. We genuinely care for our fellow countrymen.
This is innate in us.
So, let us demonstrate that we care by encouraging one another to do the right thing.
The time has passed for a relaxed, talkative, calm approach towards Covid and the fable-belief that God is a Trini.
We, all of us, must do more than talk, we must individually act responsibly, and get rid of Covid now.
We are the fortunate “living humans” who actually have the ability to change the trajectory of this pandemic, and by example, show our future generations that together; we are a responsible and caring people vested in our future and that of our children.
Let us, all of us, use this resilience, follow our Government’s advice, and get rid of Covid-19 now!
Karina Jardine-Scott
founder and chairperson,
Kids In Need of Direction (KIND)