We must all take personal responsibility

The Hindu Womens Organisation of T&T is in mourning with the family of our daughter, our Lakshmi, our Shakti, our Devi and indeed with our nation as we are numb, angry depressed and all the collective emotions that go in between.
This gang activity that has gripped us and still has us in its tight embrace has dizzied us, has paralysed us into a state of despair. But the wheels of life keep turning.
Save those citizens among us who are partisan and racist in their public and private utterings, we are unified in grief, ready to cross the ocean by not standing and staring at the water (Rabindranath Tagore).
We are coming together in communities and as a nation to honour all victims of violence, especially the women and girls who experience violations worse than what Raavana meted out to Sita Maataa.
We must be preventive in our endeavours so as to mould our young men to emulate Shri Raama, because reactive measures do not always have the same restorative impact.
Our menfolk need help, families need justice, our legislative agenda needs scrutiny and reform and our nation needs healing.
Andrea’s death has brought us over the edge, has slapped us in the face, shaken up our sensibilities and thrown us down a precipice like that of the Heights of Aripo except that we are struggling to climb up and Andrea didn’t have a fighting chance although she knew that her father was waiting for her anxiously.
Let us fellow citizens wake up in our country where we can once more hold our head high and where we can walk without fear.
Om Sadgati, Andrea. May your soul go peacefully back to your maker.
Let us take personal responsibility if we want to bring back the paradise that once was Trinidad and Tobago.
Hindu Women’s
Organisation of T&T