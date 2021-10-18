We observed Poverty Eradication Day as well as World Food Day, this past week. Both may be seen as closely related.
We continue to grapple with trying to get out of poverty for our masses. Many a programme has been tried with varying degrees of success.
With the expectation of a “good life”, human rights include provision of some basics—food, clothes, shelter, education—among others. These call for massive expenditure on the part of the State, elusive so often. The country is judged by its ability to provide for the citizenry.
As we examine this ongoing problem, we will do well to pledge to a commitment on the part of us all. Looking at poverty and the pain it inflicts, we should seek to relentlessly pursue all legal avenues aimed at reduction.
The pandemic has seen so many of us finding the time to grow our “backyard garden”, (44 per cent increase, claims Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles), and so positive as we grow more of our food.
The question is not one of only food. Poverty is eradicated by development of skills and competencies towards gainful employment. The value-add of the country, equivalent to competencies, the education system catering to future needs to be foreseen as possible, though difficult enough, a stated and implemented development policy towards adding such value to the country is sorely needed.
The impending Procurement Legislation sets out that all procurement should be underlined in the best interest of the country. It is the mother law of local content and forms the basis for due local content in contracts as per the capacity and competencies of the country.
It goes further to define local content for purposes of evaluation and assessment.
In this regard, Nigeria stands out in monitoring and reporting due local content. We may find in Nigeria a fine example as we too seek to duly establish a reporting entity.
We must see local content as a “right of citizens, not a handout at the whims and fancies of companies. Our local energy companies are perfect examples of adhering to due local content.
Unfortunately, many international companies are notorious for seeking to avoid such developmental inputs.
Until we would have developed a measure of accountability while seeking to make local content a part of contracts, we will continue to be lacking in the skills we need.
Poverty reduction is the responsibility of us all. The various business organisations, often chambers, are expected to take the lead.
Tied up with poverty reduction is the diversification of the economy, alike dependant on our value-add and capacity and helping to reduce poverty.