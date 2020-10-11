T&T is in an economic downturn due to our dependency on oil and gas only. Because of the current low prices globally for these commodities, we now have to diversify our economy.

In the 1950s, our politicians used to drive “beat up” old cars! The politicians of today must use their own money and pay the same taxes on the motor cars of their choice, the same as “joe public”.

These are times where the population of T&T has to examine his or her standards, and live accordingly, without trying to keep up with “the Joneses”. These are the values to teach our children, and to save for a rainy day!

In the days when money was flowing, we had dishonesty, and the T&T taxpayers’ money left our shores to be put into private accounts and properties worldwide.

T&T is no longer rich. Gone are the days of lots of money in the Treasury!

Patricia Blades

Cocorite

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Review and repair Covid strategy

Review and repair Covid strategy

WITH Covid-19 infections and deaths showing neither a significant decline nor uptick over the last two weeks, the Government must now weigh the pros and cons of easing current public health regulations to allow the resumption of activities which have been curtailed for the past two months.

More voting hurdles

Most of the countries in North, Central and South America have been hugely impacted by the transatlantic slave trade.

Outside better than inside to help combat Covid

Dr Anthony Fauci, the world-­renowned virologist at present making headlines as the arch-­enemy of US President Donald Trump in the perennial battle between science and politics, is hardly an unfamiliar figure on the local political landscape.