T&T is in an economic downturn due to our dependency on oil and gas only. Because of the current low prices globally for these commodities, we now have to diversify our economy.
In the 1950s, our politicians used to drive “beat up” old cars! The politicians of today must use their own money and pay the same taxes on the motor cars of their choice, the same as “joe public”.
These are times where the population of T&T has to examine his or her standards, and live accordingly, without trying to keep up with “the Joneses”. These are the values to teach our children, and to save for a rainy day!
In the days when money was flowing, we had dishonesty, and the T&T taxpayers’ money left our shores to be put into private accounts and properties worldwide.
T&T is no longer rich. Gone are the days of lots of money in the Treasury!
Patricia Blades
Cocorite