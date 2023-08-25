“Divide and rule, the politician cries; unite and lead is the watchword of the wise.”

—Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

It is not a pleasant sight to see our twin islands just being wasted as the years go by. We are not getting any better, and anyone who truly loves Trinidad and Tobago would be filled with sadness seeing where we are as a nation at present.

Our beautiful twin paradise, which we often brag about to family members, friends and visitors to our shores, has become a place of great uncertainty and a fearful land.

It is not that we do not have the relevant human resources or what it takes to make us stand out in the Caribbean, but our inability to unite as a people for one common goal making Trinidad and Tobago a delightful land has failed.

It is quite evident, especially around election time, how divided we are as a people. We hide, pretending that we have it all together, when divisiveness in all its forms plagues the land. It is like a virus without a cure, getting worse as the days go by, only to our own demise.

We seem to be just spinning top in mud, and as a concerned citizen, I believe the root cause is not being able to unite on pertinent issues concerning our country.

This, in my opinion, is a big problem among us. If that is not fixed, we simply will not excel as a people; and the longer we take to deal with that great divide, things will get worse. I know many would not like to hear this, but let the truth prevail.

Can we fix this? Whether the answer is yes or no, we must, to the best of our ability, try—knowing the consequences of a people divided. The process must begin from the top and be filtered down.

Those who are influential over people should lead the way not just in words, but by their conduct and the way they relate to and treat others. Citizens must respect one another, and it does not matter colour, creed, race, social standing or educational level.

This is basic civilised human behaviour and respect. Everyone has a part to play in T&T’s growth and development.

I humbly suggest that all the bitterness and hate that have developed over the years must be disposed of and replaced by love, care, compassion and forgiveness for all.

Let us truly start seeing others as brothers and sisters, as we so often confess.

Time is running out, and we are going down a road that can ruin our blessed land. “Unity is strength, and a people united can do great things.”

Let us do it together, making T&T a better place for all.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

