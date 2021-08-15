We must follow the law on mandatory vaccines

There appears to be an unspoken and unwritten decision by print media to suppress and disregard the arguments against the alleged benefits of vaccination as ironclad protection from the ravages of Covid.

This manifests itself in the overwhelming number of letters to the newspapers by the same contributors saying the same thing repeatedly. The message substantially reiterates the fallacy that the vaccine is the only guarantee of protection from the virus.

The evidence is that people have contracted the virus after taking the vaccine, have transmitted the disease to uninfected persons after having taken the vaccine, and have died after having taken the vaccine. The evidence also exists that the vaccine is not protection against all variants of the virus, especially the new strains that have been appearing in different parts of the world.

There is also evidence that the majority of people worldwide, and even here in Trinidad and Tobago, are yet to be convinced of the effectiveness of the vaccine.

What is this trenchant desire to bulldoze the majority to succumb to the will of the vocal minority, whose belief appears to be that we know more than you do and we care more about you than you do about yourself?

This battle of wills cannot be resolved by force. Unless we continue to respect the right of citizens to make decisions for themselves, there will continue to be divisions in the society which have brought us to this political, social and economic dilemma we have faced since the creation of the nation of Trinidad and Tobago.

No one has the right to determine for anyone else what is best for the other person so long as that person operates within the law and does not trespass on other people’s rights.

Karan Mahabirsingh

