We must follow the scientific approach to Covid-19

India is considered the “pharmacy of the world”, and today, India has the most deaths from Covid-19 - 13,000 per day - which many say is understated.

A few months ago, India seemed to have some control, although many questioned the apparent success. India then made a catastrophic error in showing little respect for Covid-19.

Unrestrained religious activities involving millions of people, carnival-like political activities with no restrictions, and for days, a packed stadium in another carnival-like atmosphere celebrating their second religion, cricket. The cricket match with England bowled it over the top—it was just too much.

Without oxygen for just a few minutes, the most healthy person would die. India produces over 7,000 tonnes of oxygen and due to the lack of a proper distribution network, thousands of Covid-19 patients just died from a lack of oxygen. The “world’s pharmacy” just could not keep up with the need for vaccines, along with other medical paraphernalia.

In India, people were no longer lining up to get into a hospital, as ambulances were already lined up with dead people to get into the hospital. The official sites for cremation were too small, or already used up. Car parks were turned into all-night “cremation centres”. The relatives had to wait at times, as wood to burn was running out.

England, France, Germany and the United States had to airlift essential medical equipment to the “pharmacy of the world”. India and Pakistan fought two full-scale wars, and from time to time were always at each other’s throats—now Pakistan airlifted medical supplies to India. China and India are not friendly towards each other, and China sent medical supplies to India. If one country is not safe, the whole world is not safe.

The president of Brazil does not wear a mask. He said Covid-19 is like the flu, and it will pass. His most shocking statement is: If one takes the vaccine, one would turn into a crocodile. The sad part of his statement and his behaviour is that millions of his people actually believe him.

Here in Trinidad and Tobago, if we do not respect Covid-19, if we do not follow the scientific approach to Covid-19, and we go around listening to people with “cock and bull” cures for Covid-19, we will end up worse than India, or, experience the terrible fate that awaits Brazil in the immediate future.

Covid-19 respects no one.

Neal Alexis

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Barbados, Cayman, Britain: who’s to trust?

Barbados, Cayman, Britain: who’s to trust?

DONVILLE INNISS, Barbados’ former industry minister, was a picture of gloom in New York on Tuesday, hit by a two-year prison sentence for money laundering.

That’s a huge turnaround. When his Democratic Labour Party was in power, up to May 2018, he was touted as next prime minister. Had things run differently, we’d now be feteing him at Caricom.

We must follow the scientific approach to Covid-19

India is considered the “pharmacy of the world”, and today, India has the most deaths from Covid-19 - 13,000 per day - which many say is understated.

A few months ago, India seemed to have some control, although many questioned the apparent success. India then made a catastrophic error in showing little respect for Covid-19.

Protect the vulnerable

Protect the vulnerable

The three-week lockdown from today has come as no surprise, given the dramatic upward spiral in Covid-19 cases. Two successive days of record-breaking numbers of positive cases were enough to prove that Trinidad and Tobago is on the wrong side of a steep curve that is likely to get worse before it gets better.

WI must present as one nation in sporting events

IT has become rather perplexing that, in spite of the jelling of the West Indies cricket team, the nations of the Caribbean refuse to use this model for all sports. This issue has been mooted from time to time in various Caribbean media starting almost two decades ago but has never been addressed by Caribbean governments, sporting bodies and Caricom. In the 2016 Olympics, the English speaking Caribbean tallied 17 medals. In 2012 that number was 43.

Cops need diversity and sensitivity training

I was recently contacted by persons concerning the grieving family who felt very angry at the treatment meted out to them during the cremation of their family member at the Mosquito Creek. This has prompted me to publicly reach out to all law enforcement officers to be both mindful and respectful to persons who are conducting little-understood religious rituals.

Blame the borders or the people?

Arms and ammunition have been entering Trinidad and Tobago over the years, and this is nothing exceptional.

The blame in T&T is placed on our open borders. What are countries’ borders? An artificial line that defines countries.