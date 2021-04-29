We must follow the scientific approach to Covid-19

India is considered the “pharmacy of the world”, and today, India has the most deaths from Covid-19 - 13,000 per day - which many say is understated.
A few months ago, India seemed to have some control, although many questioned the apparent success. India then made a catastrophic error in showing little respect for Covid-19.
Unrestrained religious activities involving millions of people, carnival-like political activities with no restrictions, and for days, a packed stadium in another carnival-like atmosphere celebrating their second religion, cricket. The cricket match with England bowled it over the top—it was just too much.
Without oxygen for just a few minutes, the most healthy person would die. India produces over 7,000 tonnes of oxygen and due to the lack of a proper distribution network, thousands of Covid-19 patients just died from a lack of oxygen. The “world’s pharmacy” just could not keep up with the need for vaccines, along with other medical paraphernalia.
In India, people were no longer lining up to get into a hospital, as ambulances were already lined up with dead people to get into the hospital. The official sites for cremation were too small, or already used up. Car parks were turned into all-night “cremation centres”. The relatives had to wait at times, as wood to burn was running out.
England, France, Germany and the United States had to airlift essential medical equipment to the “pharmacy of the world”. India and Pakistan fought two full-scale wars, and from time to time were always at each other’s throats—now Pakistan airlifted medical supplies to India. China and India are not friendly towards each other, and China sent medical supplies to India. If one country is not safe, the whole world is not safe.
The president of Brazil does not wear a mask. He said Covid-19 is like the flu, and it will pass. His most shocking statement is: If one takes the vaccine, one would turn into a crocodile. The sad part of his statement and his behaviour is that millions of his people actually believe him.
Here in Trinidad and Tobago, if we do not respect Covid-19, if we do not follow the scientific approach to Covid-19, and we go around listening to people with “cock and bull” cures for Covid-19, we will end up worse than India, or, experience the terrible fate that awaits Brazil in the immediate future.
Covid-19 respects no one.
Neal Alexis
via e-mail