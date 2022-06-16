We must press for higher standards

Let us put to an end to the saying, “everything goes in T&T”. We are in such a mess at so many levels in this country that we have to decide enough is enough, and press for higher standards.

It starts with each one of us. We have to exact higher standards from our officeholders. The higher the office, the greater ought to be the demand. The AG’s Office is not only one of the highest in the land, but indeed a very serious one.

There are not only grave implications and ramifications in this matter of the AG and the Miami court ruling—this country’s reputation on the international front, cost of millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money, possible constitutional issue—but admitting to a poor memory, inability to discern if to recuse and, worst of all, signing an affidavit that you were a junior and only a “note taker” speak volumes.

This is serious and a very grave matter. Did the AG lie under written oath? Our Office of the Attorney General and our attorney general simply cannot afford to be tainted by even the slightest brush of disrepute. When are we going to have our exemplars display behaviour beyond question or ill repute?

Now is a golden opportunity for the AG to resign at once. This will set a precedent for raising the bar for honour and integrity in public life. In doing so quickly, he will salvage whatever is left of his integrity, credibility and reputation.

On a similar note, recently we have been subjected to the worst levels of behaviour by two very senior, very experienced, very educated and professional women on a political platform. I do not believe either of them is racist.

Ms Camille Robinson-Regis was the provoker. She lacked the knowledge, insight and the sensitivity to realise that as astute a politician as she is, by ridiculing someone’s Rashi name and whipping up a crowd to laugh and jeer, instigating the chairperson to do the same, simply showed a level of ignorance and class and dignity unbecoming of such an educated person.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar was incensed and saw it as a brutal attack on her whole identity, and rightly so. But, she too used a term, “slave master”, that she could not have imagined the vile elements out there would take it and ride!

These two ­women need to look into themselves and promise to master the art of being politically effective on their respective platforms, without the blatant lowering of their professional status and dignity. I believe it is possible. I refer to Prof Selwyn Cudjoe’s column in the Sunday Express of June 12 (“Doh mess with ma name”). What an educational and well-written column! Certainly, the best of the lot written on the subject.

It took a professor to handle the issue so well. I had read so many previous ones—many venomous, prejudicial and lacking merit of any kind. Let our senior officials know we are keeping a serious eye on them. We are not that foolish.

Dr C Sinanan-Mahabir

consultant dermatologist and chest physician

