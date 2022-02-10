We must show the world we are sorry

I wish to congratulate the Express for its sobering editorial perspective yesterday, “Pointless political duel”, which brought tears to my eyes, especially the part that read, “we will never experience the desperation that leads a mother to carry her baby son and two-year-old daughter on a dangerous journey...”
Oh God! Those of you who didn’t shed a tear for that mother, I dare say, have a heart of stone.
Shame on Dr Keith Rowley and Kamla Persad-Bissessar and others for attempting to gain political points over the grief and desperation of people fleeing their country, and taking deadly risks to provide a better life for their loved ones. We all would have done the same, wouldn’t we?
The world is looking at us; right now, as primitive savages. Shame, too, on Minister Hinds and the Coast Guard for desperately defending the shooting of a baby. The Coast Guard fired at the boat engine and an innocent child was killed? Silence would have been a more humane reaction.
There’s nothing that can be added to the Express’ “Pointless political duel”, except to say the least we can do is give political asylum to the family of the innocent baby boy. Show the world we are desperately sorry.
If humanity doesn’t trump politics, then we ought not to condemn slavery and indentureship.
Trinidad and Tobago, have a heart.
RP Joseph
San Fernando